BRIEF-Methode Electronics Q3 earnings per share $0.63

March 2 Methode Electronics Inc :
* Company revised fiscal 2017 guidance for income from
operations in range of $115 to $120 million
* Company revised fiscal 2017 guidance for earnings per
share in range of $2.45 to $2.54 from $2.30 to $2.45
* Methode electronics, inc. Reports fiscal 2017
third-quarter sales and earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 sales $195.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $195.2 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.54
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Methode electronics inc - methode revised its fiscal 2017
guidance for sales in range of $810 million to $820 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $816.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Methode electronics inc -expect deterioration in data
group, which is projected to be about $10 million lower in sales
y-o-year, will continue into 2018
* Methode electronics inc says revised its fiscal 2017
guidance for sales due to prolonged weakness in its data
solutions group, among others
