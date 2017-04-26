版本:
BRIEF-Metlife Board elects R. Glenn hubbard independent lead director

April 26 Metlife Inc-

* Metlife Board Of Directors elects Dr. R. Glenn Hubbard independent lead director

* Metlife Inc - Hubbard would succeed Cheryl W. Grisé, who will continue to serve as a board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
