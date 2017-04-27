BRIEF-Metlife chairman says from 2016 through 2019, company plans to invest $1 bln in efficiency enhancements - shareholder letter

April 27 Metlife Inc:
* Metlife chairman in shareholder letter says in U.S. and
abroad, will continue to allow "older, more capital intensive"
liabilities to run off in 2017
* Metlife chairman says from 2016 through 2019, we plan to
invest $1 billion in efficiency enhancements - shareholder
letter
* Metlife Inc - “for 2017, we are on track to return close
to $4.5 billion of capital to our shareholders”
* Metlife chairman says "U.S. federal regulatory outlook is
now more positive than it has been in nearly a decade" -
shareholder letter
* Metlife chairman says "prospect for pro-growth tax reform
has also brightened" - shareholder letter
* Metlife chairman says optimistic that reducing U.S.
corporate income tax rate will make U.S. companies "more
competitive globally"
* Metlife Chairman says intend to maintain common stock
annual dividend at $1.60/share after separation of Brighthouse
Financial, and grow it over time
* Metlife chairman says "the time is long past due for the
federal reserve to fully normalize U.S. monetary policy"
Source text: (bit.ly/2oPsxcX)
