BRIEF-Metlife Inc announces management changes

June 15 Metlife Inc:

* Metlife inc - announced a series of changes to its senior leadership ranks​

* Metlife - Michel Khalaf to become President of U.S. Business while retaining role as president of EMEA; Marty Lippert to assume responsibility for Metlife Holdings

* Metlife inc - Chief Risk Officer, Stan Talbi, will retire at end of august

* Metlife inc - Ramy Tadros will join metlife in September as company's new chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: