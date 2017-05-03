BRIEF-Metlife Q1 shr $0.75; Q1 oper shr $1.41

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Metlife Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75; q1 operating earnings per share $1.41; q1 total operating revenue $16.88 billion, up 2 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $17.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Metlife q1 premiums, fees & other revenues $11.99 billion, down 4 percent
* Metlife q1 net investment income $5.20 billion, up 14 percent
* Metlife says at quarter-end, book value, excluding aoci other than fcta, was $50.52 per share, down 5 percent from $53.31 at march 31, 2016
* Metlife - q1 net income includes $602 million, after tax, in net derivative losses compared with $868 million, after tax, in net derivative gains in q1 2016
* Metlife says in q1, rising equity markets and costs associated with repositioning hedging strategies contributed to net derivative losses
* Metlife says brighthouse financial reported q1 operating earnings of $244 million, down 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.