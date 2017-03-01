版本:
BRIEF-Metlife says at Dec 31, 2016, had about 58,000 employees

March 1 Metlife Inc:

* Says at December 31, 2016, had about 58,000 employees compared to 69,000 employees at December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/2ls2shw Further company coverage:
