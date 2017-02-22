BRIEF-Metro Bank posts 64 pct growth in FY asset growth year-on-year

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Metro Bank
* FY asset growth up 64% year-on-year to £10,057m ($12,370)
* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)
* FY record lending growth; up 66% year-on-year to £5,865m ($7,214m)
* FY loan to deposit ratio increased to 74%
* FY revenue up 62% year-on-year to £195m
* FY record 260,000 increase in customer accounts to a total of 915,000
* FY underlying loss before tax1 at £11.7m (compared to a loss of £46.6m in 2015)
* FY strong common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 18.1%
* Will strengthen network with a further 10-12 new stores in 2017
* Expect to deliver a full year of profitability in 2017
* Remain confident to achieve 2020 guidance; have seen no significant change in customer behaviour since the European Referendum vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.