BRIEF-Metro Bank posts 64 pct growth in FY asset growth year-on-year

Feb 22 Metro Bank

* FY asset growth up 64% year-on-year to £10,057m ($12,370)

* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)

* FY record lending growth; up 66% year-on-year to £5,865m ($7,214m)

* FY loan to deposit ratio increased to 74%

* FY revenue up 62% year-on-year to £195m

* FY record 260,000 increase in customer accounts to a total of 915,000

* FY underlying loss before tax1 at £11.7m (compared to a loss of £46.6m in 2015)

* FY strong common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 18.1%

* Will strengthen network with a further 10-12 new stores in 2017

* Expect to deliver a full year of profitability in 2017

* Remain confident to achieve 2020 guidance; have seen no significant change in customer behaviour since the European Referendum vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: