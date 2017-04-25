BRIEF-METRO Q2 earnings per share C$0.56

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Metro Inc:
* Metro reports 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.56
* Q2 sales rose 0.7 percent to c$2.902 billion
* Q2 same store sales rose 0.3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Metro Inc - declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1625 per common share , an increase of 16.1% over dividend declared for same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.