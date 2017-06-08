版本:
2017年 6月 8日 星期四

BRIEF-Metropolitan shareholders approve merger with Renasant Bank

June 8 Renasant Corp:

* Metropolitan shareholders approve merger with Renasant Bank

* Merger of Metropolitan with and into Renasant is expected to be completed on July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
