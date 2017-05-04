BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.34

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Mettler-toledo International Inc
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $3.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.34
* Q1 sales $594.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $571.3 million
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - anticipates local currency sales growth in 2017 will be approximately 7%
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - sees FY adjusted eps in range of $16.95 to $17.15
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc - for Q2 2017, local currency sales growth is expected to be in range of 8% to 9%
* Mettler-Toledo International Inc sees Q2 adjusted EPS in range of $3.85 to $3.90
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.60, revenue view $628.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $16.72, revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
