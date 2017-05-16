版本:
BRIEF-Mexican Gold acquires Pueblo Nuevo and La Luz 1 concessions at Las Minas project

May 16 Mexican Gold Corp

* Mexican Gold acquires Pueblo Nuevo and La Luz 1 concessions at Las Minas project

* Mexican Gold Corp - acquired a 100 % interest in Pueblo Nuevo and La Luz 1 concessions at Las Minas project, Veracruz State, Mexico

* Mexican Gold Corp - acquired Pueblo Nuevo and La Luz 1 concessions for $150,000 plus VAT in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
