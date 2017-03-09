版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四 13:43 BJT

BRIEF-Meyer Burger: adjustments of conditions of CHF 100 mln convertible bond effective as of March 17

March 9 Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* Verdict by High Court of the Canton of Berne has become final

* Adjustments of conditions of 100 million Swiss francs ($98.44 million) convertible bond effective as of 17 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0158 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
