BRIEF-MFC Bancorp announces management change

March 3 MFC Bancorp Ltd:

* MFC Bancorp Ltd announces management change

* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer

* Smith replaced Gerardo Cortina, who has resigned as president and chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
