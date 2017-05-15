BRIEF-MFC Bancorp reports qtrly net loss $1.7 million

May 15 Mfc Bancorp Ltd
* Reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* MFC Bancorp Ltd - in Q1 of 2017, reduced inventories by
$11.7 million, from $32.0 million as at December 31, 2016 to
$20.2 million as at March 31, 2017
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says net book value per share at March 31,
2017 was $5.10 versus $5.19 at December 31, 2016
* MFC Bancorp - may modify or eliminate additional
facilities in future, do not anticipate that this will have a
material impact on co's overall liquidity
* MFC Bancorp Ltd - "going forward, we intend to expand our
merchant banking activities"
* MFC Bancorp Ltd qtrly net loss $1.7 million versus net
income of $270,000
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: