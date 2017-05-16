版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 18:46 BJT

BRIEF-MGIC announces partnership with Savana Inc

May 16 MGIC Investment Corp

* MGIC announces partnership with Savana Inc.

* MGIC investment- NGAGE / mortgage customers can order MGIC rate quotes as well as order delegated and non-delegated mortgage insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
