BRIEF-MGIC Investment reports Q1 EPS of $0.24

April 20 Mgic Investment Corp
* MGIC Investment Corp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $260.9 million versus $258.6 million
* New insurance written in Q1 was $9.3 billion, compared to
$8.3 billion in Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net premiums written $236.7 million versus $231.3
million last year
* Qtrly net premiums earned $229.1 million versus $221.3
million last year
* At march 31, 2017, percentage of loans that were
delinquent, excluding bulk loans, was 3.62 percent, compared to
4.05 pct at Dec 31, 2016
