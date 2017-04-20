BRIEF-MGIC Investment reports Q1 EPS of $0.24

April 20 Mgic Investment Corp

* MGIC Investment Corp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $260.9 million versus $258.6 million

* New insurance written in Q1 was $9.3 billion, compared to $8.3 billion in Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly net premiums written $236.7 million versus $231.3 million last year

* Qtrly net premiums earned $229.1 million versus $221.3 million last year

* At march 31, 2017, percentage of loans that were delinquent, excluding bulk loans, was 3.62 percent, compared to 4.05 pct at Dec 31, 2016