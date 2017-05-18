版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 19日

BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties files for potential mixed shelf offering

May 18 MGM Growth Properties Llc

* MGM Growth Properties Llc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rwGhtN) Further company coverage:
