BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties files for potential mixed shelf offering

Democratic lawmakers raise pressure on EPA over Icahn's biofuels role

June 21 U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Wednesday to disclose procedures to prevent billionaire Carl Icahn from influencing U.S. biofuels policy for personal gain. The letter is the latest in a string of missives from Democrats concerned about Icahn's dual role as a special adviser to President Donald Trump on regulation and as a major investor in heavily regulated industries. Icahn has an 82 percent stake in oil refin