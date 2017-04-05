BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Deal for $1.032 billion
* MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Viacom and Lionsgate currently own 49.76% and 31.15% equity interests in EPIX, respectively
* Lions Gate - Paramount Pictures and Lionsgate will have multi-year agreements to continue bringing "first-run theatrical output" to EPIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.