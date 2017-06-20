版本:
BRIEF-Michael Kors Holdings says CEO John Idol's FY 2017 total compensation was $8.6 mln

June 20 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

* Honorary Chairman Michael Kors' 2017 total compensation was $8.7 million versus $15.1 million in 2016 - SEC filing

* CEO John D. Idol's FY 2017 total compensation was $8.6 million versus $15.1 million in FY 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2tLbCKA) Further company coverage:
