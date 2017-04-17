版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer

April 17 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd:

* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer

* Edwards is succeeding Joseph B. Parsons

* Parsons will remain with company through August 1, 2017 in his current role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐