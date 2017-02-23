BRIEF-Michele Buck announces Hershey executive team

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Hershey Co-
* Michele Buck announces Hershey executive team
* Hershey Co - Todd Tillemans, Join Hershey on April 3 to lead company's flagship U.S. business including core confection
* Hershey Co - Steven Schiller, currently president, China & asia is named president, international.
* Hershey Co - chief knowledge and technology officer Waheed Zaman will retire from company effective March 31
* Hershey Co - Hershey Company has undertaken a search for a chief growth officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.