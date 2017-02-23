版本:
BRIEF-Michele Buck announces Hershey executive team

Feb 23 Hershey Co-

* Michele Buck announces Hershey executive team

* Hershey Co - Todd Tillemans, Join Hershey on April 3 to lead company's flagship U.S. business including core confection

* Hershey Co - Steven Schiller, currently president, China & asia is named president, international.

* Hershey Co - chief knowledge and technology officer Waheed Zaman will retire from company effective March 31

* Hershey Co - Hershey Company has undertaken a search for a chief growth officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
