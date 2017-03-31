版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Micro Focus in $5.5 bln syndication of new facilities

March 31 Micro Focus International

* Syndication of new facilities totalling $5.5bn

* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐