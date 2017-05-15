版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Microbix Biosystems Q2 revenue c$2.647 million

May 15 Microbix Biosystems Inc

* Microbix reports strong first half sales growth

* Q2 revenue c$2.647 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
