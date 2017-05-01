版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一

BRIEF-Microbix Biosystems says consulted with FDA to return its thrombolytic biologic drug to U.S. market

May 1 Microbix Biosystems Inc

* Microbix Biosystems Inc - consulted with FDA regarding plans to return its thrombolytic biologic drug, kinlytic urokinase to U.S. market

* Microbix Biosystems Inc - already received expressions of interest to license or acquire kinlytic and to provide full funding for its re-launch program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
