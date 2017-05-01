BRIEF-Microbix Biosystems says consulted with FDA to return its thrombolytic biologic drug to U.S. market

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
May 1 Microbix Biosystems Inc
* Microbix Biosystems Inc - consulted with FDA regarding plans to return its thrombolytic biologic drug, kinlytic urokinase to U.S. market
* Microbix Biosystems Inc - already received expressions of interest to license or acquire kinlytic and to provide full funding for its re-launch program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt