公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三

BRIEF-Microbot Medical Inc says USPTO grants patent number for device which prevents shunt stenosis​

June 14 Microbot Medical Inc

* Microbot Medical Inc - ‍United States Patent And Trademark Office granted patent number 9,675,748, which covers device for prevention of shunt stenosis​

* Microbot Medical Inc - filed with USPTO continuation application to further establish and enhance company's solutions for preventing shunt stenosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
