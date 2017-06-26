版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering

June 26 Micron Technology Inc

* Micron announces appointment of Jeff Verheul as SVP of non-volatile engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
