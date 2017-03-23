版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Micron sees Q3 diluted earnings of $1.43/shr – $1.57/shr

March 23 Micron Technology Inc

* Sees Q3 revenue $5.20 billion – $5.60 billion

* Sees Q3 2017 diluted EPS $1.43 – $1.57

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $4.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Micron technology Inc-sees Q3 gross margin 44 percent – 48 percent Source: (bit.ly/2mxnErU) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐