2017年 3月 24日 星期五 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Micron Technology posts Q2 earnings per share $0.90

March 23 Micron Technology Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $4.65 billion

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $4.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross margin was 36.7 percent compared to gross margin of 19.7 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2nsP41f) Further company coverage:
