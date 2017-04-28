版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-Micron Technology says Sanjay Mehrotra to get annual base salary of $1.2 mln - SEC filing

April 28 Micron Technology Inc:

* Sanjay Mehrotra will receive an annual base salary of $1.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oFcKBn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐