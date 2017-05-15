版本:
BRIEF-Micronet Enertec files for non-timely 10-Q

May 15 Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc

* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing

* Micronet Enertec Technologies says additional time necessary as currently devoting significant resources relating to intended spinoff of aerospace and defense division

* Micronet Enertec Technologies says currently expects to file quarterly report within 5 calendar day extension period Source: (bit.ly/2qnbtMS) Further company coverage:
