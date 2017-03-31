BRIEF-Micronet Enertec reports Q4 loss per share $0.48

March 31 Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc -

* Micronet Enertec reports financial results for the 4th quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $4.2 million versus $6.6 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.48

* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc - backlog as of end of Q1 2017 at over $14 million

* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc - spinoff of aerospace & defense business was approved by board of directors

* Micronet Enertec Technologies-"our aerospace & defense business,we believe,is poised to benefit from recent u.s. Pledge of $38 billion in military aid to israel"