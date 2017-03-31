BRIEF-Micronet Enertec reports Q4 loss per share $0.48

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
March 31 Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc -
* Micronet Enertec reports financial results for the 4th quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $4.2 million versus $6.6 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.48
* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc - backlog as of end of Q1 2017 at over $14 million
* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc - spinoff of aerospace & defense business was approved by board of directors
* Micronet Enertec Technologies-"our aerospace & defense business,we believe,is poised to benefit from recent u.s. Pledge of $38 billion in military aid to israel" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property