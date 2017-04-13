版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies' unit entered into teaming agreement with Cyient DLM Private Ltd

April 13 Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc :

* Co's unit entered into a teaming agreement with cyient dlm private limited

* Micronet Enertec Technologies - agreement to jointly pursue contracts with Israeli aerospace and defense companies that have offset obligations in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐