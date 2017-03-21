版本:
BRIEF-Microsemi to close China manufacturing facility

March 21 Microsemi Corp:

* Microsemi to close china manufacturing facility

* Microsemi Corp says no material impact on earnings for company is expected due to this closure

* Microsemi Corp says planned closure of its manufacturing facility in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
