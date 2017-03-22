版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Microsoft announces patent license agreement with Toyota

March 22 Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft announces patent license agreement with Toyota, enhancing connected car experience for consumers

* Microsoft - announced a new patent licensing agreement with Toyota Corp. that includes broad coverage for connected car technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐