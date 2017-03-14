BRIEF-Microsoft appoints Reid Hoffman to its board effective immediately

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Microsoft Corp:
* Microsoft announces addition to board and quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.39per share
* Appointment of Reid Hoffman, co-founder of Linkedin, to its board of directors effective immediately
* Microsoft - appointment of Reid Hoffman, co-founder of Linkedin, to its board of directors effective immediately
* Microsoft - adding Hoffman to board increases Microsoft's board to 12 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard