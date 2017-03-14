BRIEF-Microsoft appoints Reid Hoffman to its board effective immediately

March 14 Microsoft Corp:

* Microsoft announces addition to board and quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.39per share

* Appointment of Reid Hoffman, co-founder of Linkedin, to its board of directors effective immediately

* Microsoft - adding Hoffman to board increases Microsoft's board to 12 members