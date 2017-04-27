BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
April 27 Microsoft Corp :
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
* Microsoft CFO says expect unearned revenue between $26.8 billion and $27 billion for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft says "the biggest difference on an annual basis with the adoption of 606 will really just be the change from Windows OEM" - Conf Call Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F