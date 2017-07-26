FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Microsoft India announces launch of Microsoft Kaizala
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午9点58分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Microsoft India announces launch of Microsoft Kaizala

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft India:

* Microsoft India announces launch of Microsoft Kaizala

Source text - Microsoft India today announced the launch of Microsoft Kaizala, a mobile-only product designed for large group communications and work management. Microsoft Kaizala makes it simple for organizations to seamlessly communicate, collaborate and complete tasks, bringing together desktop users and mobile-only users who may be within or outside their organizations. Microsoft India also announced the launch of its enterprise version, Kaizala Pro that allows organizations to have full administrative control of their groups.

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below