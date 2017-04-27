BRIEF-Microsoft Q3 earnings per share $0.61

April 27 Microsoft Corp:
* Microsoft reports record third-quarter
* Qtrly revenue was $22.1 billion GAAP, and $23.6 billion
non-GAAP
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share was $0.61 GAAP, and $0.73
non-GAAP
* Qtrly revenue in productivity and business processes was
$8.0 billion and increased 22%
* Qtrly office commercial products and cloud services
revenue increased 7%
* Qtrly revenue in more personal computing was $8.8 billion
and decreased 7% (down 7% in constant currency)
* Qtrly revenue in intelligent cloud was $6.8 billion and
increased 11% (up 12% in constant currency)
* Qtrly office consumer products and cloud services revenue
increased 15%
* Qtrly windows OEM revenue increased 5% (up 5% in constant
currency)
* Qqtrly server products and cloud services revenue
increased 15% (up 16% in constant currency)
* Qtrly azure revenue growth of 93% (up 94% in constant
currency)
* Qtrly office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 26.2
million
* Qtrly Windows commercial products and cloud services
revenue increased 6% (up 6% in constantcurrency)
* Qtrly surface revenue decreased 26% (down 25% in constant
currency)
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $23.62
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly search advertising revenue excluding traffic
acquisition costs increased 8% (up 9% in constant currency)
* LinkedIn contributed revenue of $975 million in quarter
* Qtrly gaming revenue increased 4% (up 6% in constant
currency)
Source text - (bit.ly/2pqTsik)
Further company coverage: