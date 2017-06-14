版本:
BRIEF-Microsoft says ‍board amends sections of bylaws to change quorum for meetings of board

June 14 Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft says ‍board amended sections of bylaws, to change quorum for meetings of board and its committees from a majority to fifty percent of members​ Source text: (bit.ly/2rx1YcW) Further company coverage:
