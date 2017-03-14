版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 23:37 BJT

BRIEF-Microsoft says Microsoft Teams is now generally available in 181 markets and in 19 languages

March 14 Microsoft Corp:

* Microsoft says Microsoft Teams, the chat-based workspace in Office 365, is now generally available in 181 markets and in 19 languages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐