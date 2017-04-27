BRIEF-Microsoft sees Q4 intelligent cloud revenue $7.2 bln - $7.4 bln

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Microsoft:
* Microsoft sees Q4 intelligent cloud revenue $7.2 billion - $7.4 billion
* Microsoft sees Q4 more personal computing revenue $8.4 billion - $8.7 billion
* sees Q4 productivity and business processes revenue of $8.2 billion - $8.4 billion
* Microsoft sees Q4 revenue to be hurt by foreign currency by 1 percent pt
* Sees FY 2017 operating expenses of $32.9 billion to $33 billion, including about $2.3 billion of Linkedin expenses Source text (bit.ly/2oQMPCZ) Further company coverage:
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F