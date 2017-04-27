BRIEF-Microsoft sees Q4 intelligent cloud revenue $7.2 bln - $7.4 bln

April 27 Microsoft:

* Microsoft sees Q4 intelligent cloud revenue $7.2 billion - $7.4 billion

* Microsoft sees Q4 more personal computing revenue $8.4 billion - $8.7 billion

* sees Q4 productivity and business processes revenue of $8.2 billion - $8.4 billion

* Microsoft sees Q4 revenue to be hurt by foreign currency by 1 percent pt

* Sees FY 2017 operating expenses of $32.9 billion to $33 billion, including about $2.3 billion of Linkedin expenses