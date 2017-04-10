版本:
BRIEF-Microsoft to acquire Deis

April 10 Microsoft Corp:

* Says it has signed an agreement to acquire Deis, a member of the Kubernetes container orchestration system Source text - (bit.ly/2oZ7mpc) Further company coverage:
