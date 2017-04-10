版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日

BRIEF-Microsoft's Minecraft introduces Minecraft Coins

April 10 (Reuters) -

* Minecraft introduces Minecraft Coins, which can be bought using in-app purchases on device; coins let creators set flexible prices, take share of sale Source text : bit.ly/2ojvqD6 Further company coverage:
