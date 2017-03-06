版本:
BRIEF-MicroVision announces 2016 financial and operating results

March 6 MicroVision Inc

* MicroVision announces 2016 financial and operating results; annual revenue grew over 60 percent

* Q4 revenue $2.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
