BRIEF-Microvision receives $6.7 mln order for small form factor display engine

March 15 Microvision Inc:

* Microvision Inc says has received a $6.7 million order for its small form factor display engine from an Asian electronics device manufacturer

* Microvision Inc says expects to begin shipping engines to OEM in Q2 of 2017 with a large majority of units shipping by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
