版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Mid-America Apartment announces pricing of senior unsecured notes offering

May 2 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

* MAA announces pricing of senior unsecured notes offering

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - notes were priced at 99.580% of principal amount

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - Mid-America Apartments, L.P. priced a $600 million offering of MAALP's 3.600% senior unsecured notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
