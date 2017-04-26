BRIEF-Mid-America Apartment Communities reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.36

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
* MAA reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.36
* Q1 FFO per share $1.46
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - combined adjusted same store noi for q1 increased 3.6% as compared to same period in prior year
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - FFO per share for year is expected to be in range of $5.74 to $5.94 per share
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - FFO per share for q2 is expected to be in range of $1.36 to $1.46 per share
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.