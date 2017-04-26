BRIEF-Mid-America Apartment Communities reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.36

April 26 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

* MAA reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.36

* Q1 FFO per share $1.46

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - combined adjusted same store noi for q1 increased 3.6% as compared to same period in prior year

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - FFO per share for year is expected to be in range of $5.74 to $5.94 per share

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - FFO per share for q2 is expected to be in range of $1.36 to $1.46 per share

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S