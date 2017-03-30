版本:
BRIEF-Mid Penn Bancorp says Scottdale deal has termination fee of $2.4 mln

March 30 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc

* Mid Penn Bancorp - Scottdale would be obligated to pay Mid Penn termination fee of $2.4 million under certain circumstances under deal - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
