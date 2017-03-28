BRIEF-Midas Gold says U.S. forest service begins analysis of its proposed plan of restoration and operations for stibnite gold project in Idaho

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 28 Midas Gold Corp
* Midas Gold-U.S. Forest service begun analysis of Midas Gold Idaho Inc's proposed plan of restoration and operations for Stibnite Gold project in Idaho
* Midas Gold Corp - U.S. forest service stated that it expects to produce a draft record of decision in 2018 and final record of decision in Q1 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm