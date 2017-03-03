版本:
2017年 3月 4日

BRIEF-Middlesex Water qtrly earnings per share $0.19

March 3 Middlesex Water Co:

* Middlesex Water Co - for three month period ended december 31, 2016, operating revenues were $31.8 million, up 2.9%

* Middlesex Water Co qtrly earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
